Emily McCorkell from Lo& Slo BBQ Sauces in Londonderry is driving her distinctive street food truck to London for the big baseball challenge series

Fans of American baseball in London are set to enjoy the very best street food from Northern Ireland during challenge games between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets next weekend.

The promise of “a menu full of the best local Northern Irish produce paired with our smoky American flavours” comes from Emily McCorkell, a native of Philadelphia now

resident in Londonderry and the owner of the award-winning Lo and Slo American BBQ Sauces.

In addition to creating BBQ sauces, Emily operates a hugely successful street food truck. She started the enterprise in 2018 and has won widespread acclaim for the quality and innovation of her food.

The Lo&Slo street food truck is swapping Londonderry's Guildhall Square for London next weekend

Emily is taking her food truck over to be part of the colourful “summer showdown”

surrounding the big Major League Baseball (MLB) game at London Stadium on June 8-9

“We’re really thrilled to be part of the food provision surrounding the game between

my home town team and the Mets. I’ll be serving our distinctive Northern Irish snacks

while cheering on the Phillies,” says Emily, one of the most popular and enterprising street food ventures.

“We’ve been invited by JP Teti of Passyunk Avenue in London to be part of the spectacular event. He’s a South Philadelphia native who owns a chain of Philly cheesesteak dive bars in London.

“He’s hosting a mini-festival over the weekend in conjunction with the two-match baseball series. We’ll be in the iconic Leake Arches for a market-style pop-up featuring our BBQ menu with the best Northern Ireland meat, chicken and other foods,” she adds.

In Philadelphia, dive bars are the cultural centres of the city. Dive bars in London were created for American expats and others to enjoy American beer, eat authentic American food, watch the Super Bowl and other sports like college football, basketball and baseball. Emily’s father, Rick Marschall, a native of New York will also be there and busy