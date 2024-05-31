Londonderry street food driver Emily McCorkell joins big hitters at London sports spectacle
The promise of “a menu full of the best local Northern Irish produce paired with our smoky American flavours” comes from Emily McCorkell, a native of Philadelphia now
resident in Londonderry and the owner of the award-winning Lo and Slo American BBQ Sauces.
In addition to creating BBQ sauces, Emily operates a hugely successful street food truck. She started the enterprise in 2018 and has won widespread acclaim for the quality and innovation of her food.
Emily is taking her food truck over to be part of the colourful “summer showdown”
surrounding the big Major League Baseball (MLB) game at London Stadium on June 8-9
“We’re really thrilled to be part of the food provision surrounding the game between
my home town team and the Mets. I’ll be serving our distinctive Northern Irish snacks
while cheering on the Phillies,” says Emily, one of the most popular and enterprising street food ventures.
“We’ve been invited by JP Teti of Passyunk Avenue in London to be part of the spectacular event. He’s a South Philadelphia native who owns a chain of Philly cheesesteak dive bars in London.
“He’s hosting a mini-festival over the weekend in conjunction with the two-match baseball series. We’ll be in the iconic Leake Arches for a market-style pop-up featuring our BBQ menu with the best Northern Ireland meat, chicken and other foods,” she adds.
In Philadelphia, dive bars are the cultural centres of the city. Dive bars in London were created for American expats and others to enjoy American beer, eat authentic American food, watch the Super Bowl and other sports like college football, basketball and baseball. Emily’s father, Rick Marschall, a native of New York will also be there and busy
cheering the Mets!
