Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This February 14th, whether you're embracing the romance of Valentine's or the wholesomeness of Galantine’s, Lidl NI has everything you need to celebrate the season of love in style.

In store from Thursday, February 1, you can discover an extensive selection of premium gifts, including red roses, luxury chocolates, sentimental cards and soft cuddly toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those looking to pull out all the stops this year and treat your loved one to a date night at home, Lidl Northern Ireland has you covered with a dine in for two restaurant quality sharing starters, mains and deserts.

This Valentine’s Day make Lidl Northern Ireland your one stop shop for the perfect gift solutions at amazingly low prices to make your heart skip a beat

Let Love Blossom

Embrace the season of love at Lidl Northern Ireland, where enchanting blooms take centre stage. Nothing quite says ‘I love you’ at this time of the year like the gesture of giving flowers, especially roses! In-store this February, you can find options to suit all budgets, including a Single Rose, a timeless bouquet of Large Headed Roses, a beautifully arranged Rose & Lily Bouquet, the adorable All of Me Bouquet with miniature teddy bear or the Exclusive Rose Bouquet available with red or white roses.

Love in Every Bite

This Valentine’s Day, sweeten the moment with Lidl Northern Ireland’s heart-melting Deluxe Valentine’s Belgian Chocolate Box – a decadent selection of luxury, velvety chocolates in an array of tasty flavours. For those seeking more delicious way to speak their love, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe Irish Cream Liqueur Truffles are both creamy and rich in flavour or you can opt for the Deluxe Chocolate Heart available in milk chocolate or strawberry and prosecco as a sweet symbol of your affection.

This Valentine’s Day make Lidl Northern Ireland your one stop shop for the perfect gift solutions at amazingly low prices to make your heart skip a beat

Gifts from the Heart

Enchant your loved one this Valentine’s with a collection of heart-warming gifts that speak volumes from Lidl’s middle aisle. Give the gift of a cuddly charm and express your inner child with a Valentine’s Soft Toy or if you’re planning a romantic night in, put on a romantic movie and snuggle up under the softness of a cosy Valentine’s Blanket . To add a personalised touch to this special day, express how you really feel with a traditional Valentine’s Card available from £1.49.

Dine in for Two

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning a romantic date night at home this Valentine’s Day? – Lidl Northern Ireland’s got everything you need to prepare a restaurant quality dining experience from the comfort of your home, starting with the exquisite Palm Tree Rosé – a dupe for one of the world’s bestselling rosé wines.

For the main course, treat you and your plus one to two succulent 30-day aged Irish Angus Striploin Steaks, accompanied by heart-shaped Pink Peppercorn Butter for the occasion. Complete the dish with indulgent sides of Cauliflower Cheese drizzled with Truffle Oil and Luxury Potato Gratin and add the perfect finishing touch to this special meal with individual cheesecakes served in a glass casing .

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Valentine’s Day range will be available in all stores from Thursday, February 1, with more lines added throughout the lead up to Valentine’s Day.

Over the years Lidl NI has ploughed millions into the local agri-food industry and supported over 60 Northern Ireland producers to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad