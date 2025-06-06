Luca Montorio of PEPPUP Sauces in Newtownards now exporting authentic Italian tomato ketchup to Central and South America and the Caribbean

Tomato ketchup lovers in South America are now able to enjoy a unique version of the popular condiment from Newtownards.

PEPPUP, the authentic Italian sauce producer in the Co Down market town, has successfully launched its ketchup, a produce featuring roasted tomatoes and peppers in South and Central America.

The Northern Ireland company, which has just celebrated being business for 10 years, now also produces an award-winning range of Italian pasta sauces.

Luca Montorio, PEPPUP managing director, a native of Turin, one the Italy’s food hubs, continues: “We’ve won a very considerable order to supply our ketchup to the following countries: Colombia, Barbados, Aruba, US Virgin Islands, Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras.

“It’s really exciting business for us, probably our biggest single order ever! We’ve already launched a successful media campaign in these important markets and received some great feedback,” adds Luca, who formed the small business with wife Liz, a marine biologist in 2015 in their Portaferry home. They subsequently moved the company to premises near the centre of Newtownards.

PEPPUP gained the latest business through linkup with PriceSmart, Inc, a successful San Diego, California-based operator of membership clubs in Central and South America, and the Caribbean for over 30 years.

A ‘Go Succeed’ grant from Ards and North Down Council enabled the company to launch social media campaigns across the new markets to promote the ketchup, already a success in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It has also supplied the ketchup to retailers in Britain.

“We appreciate greatly the encouragement and support provided by the council,” adds Luca, also an experienced marine biologist and keen chef. He decided to set up the company when he spotted a gap in the market here for locally-produced Italian dishes such as gluten-free, reduced salt and no added sugar sauces.