McDonald’s has relaunched a fan-favourite chicken burger

The fast food chain has also launched a brand-new hot sauce

The sauce has been described as “creamy, tangy and fiery”

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s has confirmed the return of a delicious chicken burger which is packed with spice.

Available from Wednesday May 7, McDonald’s will be relaunching its fan-favourite chicken burger, the McSpicy ® x Frank's RedHot ®.

The spicy chicken burger is made with 100% chicken breast, covered in a hot and crispy coating, topped with crunchy lettuce, Emmental cheese, jalapeno, silvered onions and the iconic Frank’s RedHot® Mayo, which is then packed into a toasted sesame seed bun.

The price of the burger on its own will be £5.99. However, it will also be able to be included as part of a Medium Meal, for £7.99.

McDonald’s is also launching the brand-new Frank’s RedHot Mayo dip, exclusively in the UK. The spicy hot sauce which is included in the chicken burger can be purchased as a separate dip for only 50p.

The mayo dip has been described by McDonald’s as “creamy, tangy and fiery”, and has been recommended to try on a range of items such as nuggets, fries and even an Apple Pie.

As part of the launch of the returning chicken burger and brand-new hot sauce, McDonald’s is offering Double Rewards Points to those ordering the McSpicy ® x Frank's RedHot ® via the McDonald’s app.

The McSpicy ® x Frank's RedHot ® is a limited edition item, and will be available in McDonald’s restaurants while stocks last.