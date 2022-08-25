Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique twist on the original McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes, the Jaffa Jonuts are a combination of two irresistible snacks featuring the much-loved Jaffa Cakes’ layers of crackly dark chocolate, light springy sponge and the tangy orange flavoured filling, now in a doughnut-shaped ring.

So whether it’s the Morning Rush Snack or the Post Lunch Slump, the Tea & TV Nibble or the Post Zoom Zonk, it’s Jaffa O’Clock - time to take a break from the routine with Jaffa Jonuts. Available now across all major retailers in recyclable sharing boxes of four (RRP €3.35) or as an individually wrapped ring (RRP €1.35), Jaffa Jonuts make for the perfect snack on the go.

As the original cake in the biscuit aisle, the unconventional McVitie’s snack has been at the centre of many a debate, with the latest innovation sure to spark further discussion between Jaffa Cakes fans across the nation. Jaffa Jonuts will join the ever-growing ‘Jaffa-nation’, alongside the Orange, Pineapple, Cherry and Passion Fruit Jaffa Cakes flavours and Jaffa Cake Bars and Mini Rolls.