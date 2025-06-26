Jonny Cuddy, the managing director of Ispini Charcuterie, Moira. The company has won business in Britain

​Moira’s Ispini Charcuterie, an award-winning producer of cured meats like salami and chorizo, is set for a major boost in sales of its innovative products throughout Great Britain.

The small business has just gained distribution there with Rowcliffe, an industry leader with extensive knowledge and experience in the fast growing charcuterie sector. Rowcliffe has a vast network of customers in Britain.

Now part of the artisan business group run by meat industry leader Peter Hannan, the Ispini deal follows a visit by the Rowcliffe buying team to Moira, home of multi-award-winning Hannan Meats.

Ispini’s multi-award-winning cured pork and other meats

Mr Hannan owns a number of artisan businesses in Moira including the acclaimed Abernethy Butter.

Based at Tonbridge in Kent, Rowcliffe is Britain’s leading importer and distributor of quality cheese, charcuterie and other fine foods.

The company has been serving premium supermarkets and independent retailers across Britain since 1967.

The deal in Britain coincides with Ispini’s launch of a striking new red packaging designed to set the Moira company’s products out from others in a very competitive marketplace.

Formed in August 2016 by Jonny Cuddy and sister Janice, Ispini is regarded as among the leading producers of salami and chorizo meats which won a string of UK Great Taste, the UK Cured Meats, and Blas na hEireann awards for its cured meats.

Jonny describes the agreement with Rowcliffe in Britain as “a massive boost for Ispini in a target market”.

The small venture was initially based on the Cuddy family farm in Aughnacloy. Jonny continues to rears pigs there for curing for pork meats. Charcuterie was developed to help increase income for the farm.

