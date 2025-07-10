Mid East flavour as Armagh snack pioneer, Forest Feast, hits sales of £20m in Britain
The new products are launched as Kestrel Foods, owner of the Forest Feast brand achieves impressive sales of around £20 million in Britain over the past year.
Based in Craigavon and with sales worldwide, Forest Feast, a brand of Kestrel Foods, has introduced Dubai chocolate inspired Pistachio Crisp Chocolate Dates and Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Dates.
Dubai chocolate is a filled milk chocolate bar with a sweet cream filling made from pistachios mixed with tahini and finely chopped kadayif, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert created in Dubai last year.
Forest Feast’s Pistachio Crisp Milk Chocolate Dates are sweet dates layered with creamy pistachio nut butter and crispy wafer, finished with velvety Belgian Milk Chocolate.
Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Dates are generously drenched in Belgian Milk Chocolate and buttery French salted caramel flakes for the ultimate salty-sweet, chewy and chocolate delight. Every batch is carefully handcrafted at the brands manufacturing facility in Co. Armagh.
Bronagh Clarke, marketing director, said: “Forest Feast has achieved a fantastic milestone, doubling sales to more than £20 million in the UK market over the past 52 weeks. This growth underscores our efforts to deepen brand awareness and expand market penetration. With our consumers increasingly seeking innovation, we are strategically positioned to grow the category by launching two exciting new flavours, further strengthening our competitive edge.”
The new products launch into supermarket Morison’s this month, and into Waitrose, Boots, Ocado and other retailers from September.
Kestrel Foods, a family business owned and run by managing director Michael Hall, is now a UK leader in premium snacks produced an its operation in Craigavon. As well as Forest Feast, Kestrel’s brands include ActiSnack, an energy snack and Just Live a Little breakfast cereals and granola. The products have won a host of quality and innovation awards throughout the UK and Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.