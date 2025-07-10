Bronagh Clarke is marketing director at Kestrel Foods in Craigavon which has just announced sales of £20 million in Britain in the past year

Armagh’s trail blazing snacking brand Forest Feast continues to build its presence in Britain and further afield by launching a version of the on-trend Dubai chocolate based on dates.

The new products are launched as Kestrel Foods, owner of the Forest Feast brand achieves impressive sales of around £20 million in Britain over the past year.

Based in Craigavon and with sales worldwide, Forest Feast, a brand of Kestrel Foods, has introduced Dubai chocolate inspired Pistachio Crisp Chocolate Dates and Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Dates.

Dubai chocolate is a filled milk chocolate bar with a sweet cream filling made from pistachios mixed with tahini and finely chopped kadayif, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert created in Dubai last year.

Forest Feast’s Pistachio Crisp Milk Chocolate Dates are sweet dates layered with creamy pistachio nut butter and crispy wafer, finished with velvety Belgian Milk Chocolate.

Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Dates are generously drenched in Belgian Milk Chocolate and buttery French salted caramel flakes for the ultimate salty-sweet, chewy and chocolate delight. Every batch is carefully handcrafted at the brands manufacturing facility in Co. Armagh.

Bronagh Clarke, marketing director, said: “Forest Feast has achieved a fantastic milestone, doubling sales to more than £20 million in the UK market over the past 52 weeks. This growth underscores our efforts to deepen brand awareness and expand market penetration. With our consumers increasingly seeking innovation, we are strategically positioned to grow the category by launching two exciting new flavours, further strengthening our competitive edge.”

The new products launch into supermarket Morison’s this month, and into Waitrose, Boots, Ocado and other retailers from September.