Mike Thomson, creator of Young Buck, is a big cheese in Slow Food Awards
Mike formed Mike’s Fancy Cheese in November 2013 from his experience making cheeses in Britain and from subsequently running the extensive cheese counter at the Arcadia in Belfast, another Slow Food award-winner. He produced Young Buck, a stilton-style cheese the following year and has gone on to win a host of awards for quality and taste.
In addition to a small dairy in Newtownards using fresh milk from a local farmer, Mike runs a cheese shop in Belfast. Young Buck was Northern Ireland’s first raw milk cheese – made without pasteurisation.
Created 10 years ago, the Slow Food Award winners are nominated by the public.
Each winner is regarded as a champion of “good, clean and fair food” and representative of the very best of their craft.
The Slow Food movement is a global grassroots organisation which believes that food should be grown and bought locally, prepared with care, and consumed with appreciation.
Originating in Italy in 1989 as not-for-profit, it began as a response to the rise of fast food and a world in which food can be consumed quickly and cheaply without consumers ever leaving their cars.
Slow food is all about protecting and promoting local food. It’s also now about lifestyle and the health of our environment.
The organisation now has a global network of voluntary committees, the Northern Ireland group being chaired by celebrity chef Paula McIntyre, the national director.
Coleraine is a recognised Slow Food centre. In addition to the public vote, each national director chooses their Person of the Year, someone who embodies Slow Food values.
The other Slow Food businesses are: Best Butcher – Seaview Farms; Best Baker- Ursa Minor Bakehouse, Ballycastle; Best Greengrocer- Slemish Market Garden, Ballymena; Best Fishmonger-Ewings Seafoods, Belfast; Best Deli or Grocer 0 Indie Fude, Belfast and Comber; Best Cheesemonger- Arcadia Deli, Belfast; Best Market - Inns Market, Carryduff; Best Restaurant/Food Eatery – Edo, Belfast
