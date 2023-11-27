Its newest restaurant experience ‘Hawker’ is a brand-new Asian street food concept set in the Northern Quarter at the airport

Belfast facilities management firm Mount Charles has launched its latest culinary venture at Belfast International Airport.

Its newest restaurant experience ‘Hawker’ is a brand-new Asian street food concept set in the Northern Quarter at the airport, which will showcase a high-end menu inspired by the rich heritage of Asian cuisine.

Hawker, which will employ five new staff initially, is now officially open for business and can be enjoyed by customers travelling through Belfast International Airport.

Mount Charles is one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies. The company also provides a wide range of other business services, including security and vending.

Trevor Annon, Mount Charles chairman, said that the company is looking forward to continuing its work alongside Belfast International Airport.

He continued: “Having already developed a close working relationship with Belfast International Airport over the last number of years, we are excited to launch our latest venture in Hawker. We are committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, and so we have significantly invested in the restaurant unit itself, the branding, the staff and of course the new menu offering. We believe that Hawker will elevate the dining experience for the airport’s customers and service users.”

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, explained: “Hawker is an exciting new concept for Belfast International Airport, and we are delighted to welcome this new Asian street food addition to the departures concourse. This new outlet underlines our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and providing customers with more choice on their journey through the airport.”