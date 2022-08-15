Musgrave NI has invested £3.2m to revamp four NI SuperValu stores

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of the four company-owned stores launched on Friday in Portstewart to great fanfare with local celebrity home cook, Suzie Lee, and Dave and Steve Flynn from The Happy Pear in attendance.

Creating six additional jobs, Musgrave invested £1.1m in the store which boasts a new hot and cold deli counter, a Moo’d Ice Cream bar and expanded in-store bakery. The revitalised store also now has a one-of-a-kind off-licence stocking premium wine, beer and spirits as well as a dedicated ‘Zero Zone’ with a wide range of alcohol-free drinks options.

Currently undergoing a £600,000 transformation, the Dairy Farm store in Dunmurry will be the next revitalised store to re-launch, closely followed in September by Portglenone, which is receiving a £720,000 makeover and Omagh, which will launch later in the year following an investment of £730,000.

Steve and Dave Flynn from The Happy Pear with Caroline Rowan, head of Retail Operations at Musgrave Northern Ireland at the launch of the newly revitalised SuperValu Portstewart store

Aligning with Musgrave NI’s sustainability commitments, the stores, which are part of the Group’s company-owned portfolio, are powered using green electricity and feature digital screens, energy efficient LED lighting and top-grade energy efficient refrigeration systems as Musgrave works to achieve its net zero ambition by 2040. In addition, the introduction of electronic shelf edge labels to the stores will save a combined total of 28,000 sheets of paper per year.

Caroline Rowan, head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, said: “Our rejuvenated SuperValu stores are truly stores of the future. In addition to the £2.7m sustainability fund Musgrave NI has committed to empower SuperValu and Centra retailers to become net zero by 2040, we have also invested £850,000 in energy saving materials across these four rejuvenated SuperValu stores, making them as efficient and green as possible.”

With increasing consumer focus on shopping local and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, customers can expect an extended range of fresh, local produce in each of the new stores at great prices. Working with more than 3,000 local farmers and in partnership with over 150 local suppliers, Musgrave NI is committed to supporting the local supplier network across all its stores, buying £160m worth of local food and drink annually.