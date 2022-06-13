Nando’s brings the heat to Coleraine creating 40 jobs

The boost brings more than 40 full and part-time jobs to the area, ranging from cashiers to grillers and managers.

The Riverside Retail Park location will be the South African fast-food chain’s eighth location in Northern Ireland, adding to the existing 1,200 outlets across 30 countries.

Inspired by the Giants Causeway, the façade of the new restaurant will incorporate the famous interlocking north coast columns as well brand new Corten metal planters which will rise up around the building topped off with lush planting. Inside interior will feature hexagonal patterned clad walls with cork matching the planters outside, a sustainable and eco-friendly material sourced from Portugal where the fiery flame grilled recipe is inspired from.

Handmade beaded lighting from South Africa will add the finishing touches with external timber cladding reclaimed from within Romney Marsh in the UK.

Lorcan Feely, regional MD of Nando’s, said: “We cannot wait to open the doors to our new Coleraine restaurant. Riverside Retail Park is a great location - perfect for shoppers for a PERi-PERi pit-stop or those living nearby who want to grab a takeaway.