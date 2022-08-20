Never too late to celebrate prosecco!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Only this evening I had the pleasure of declaring to my beloved, sceptical wife - “Look, wasn’t I right again?” - after demonstrating to her that eggs could indeed be successfully scrambled in the microwave without adding any water, milk, butter or cream.

Thankfully, even those of us who are (almost) always right sometimes get it wrong...and that even goes for you, the enigmatic Madame G and even more so ME!

Last week, I erroneously informed you that Saturday, August 13 was World Cocktail Day.

That’s because the communique I received about International Prosecco Day contained a few cocktail recipes.

A pair of twos then became 5 - and again I miss calculated without knowledge.

On the plus side, those of you who followed my advice will have enjoyed some delicious cocktails and we’re all just going to have to tear into the fizzy stuff now to make up for the Prosecco we missed out on last week.

Happily, M&S are knocking 33% off a wide selection of wines, including Prosecco, for the month of August to celebrate International Prosecco Day. Pick of the bunch for me is their fabulously fresh, fragrant and racy Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose (reduced to £8 from £12).

This irrepressibly effervescent splash of pink is packed with intoxicating citrus and tangy red berry flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits.

Serve with Melba Toast topped with cream cheese and smoked trout and lots of lovely sunshine please..although we’ve probably had it all in the last few weeks to last us a lifetime.

The next Prosecco you’ll have to order in. It’s worth it. And besides, it’s never too late to celebrate International Prosecco Day, is it?

From the Wine Society (visit www.thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177), today’s Wiine of the Week is the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly complex and satisfyingly savoury Prosecco Brut I Duecento (£9.50).

This greets you with captivating floral aromas before a richly textured palate full of sharp green apple flavours and milder citrus notes followed by a clean, tingly, delightfully dry finish. A perfect party Prosecco.

If like me, however, you’re partied out and all you want to do is lie in the sunshine (if there is any) with an inexpensive but perfectly pleasant chilled white - then kiss goodbye to International Prosecco Day with today’s final recommendation, the lively, zesty and easy-drinking 2021 Pinot Grigio Delle Venezia (£4.49, Lidl).

This unoaked Italian drop is brimful of juicy peach and refreshing lime flavours alongside grassy, herbaceous aromatics.

One for a prawn, rocket and cherry tomato salad.

And some sunshine please (I might get some if I remain persistent).

Another way to regard mistakes is as learning opportunities.

Or as James Joyce memorably described them, “portals of discovery”.

What I’ve discovered is that anyone, even Raymond Gleug and his ‘Occasional Tipple’, can make mistakes.

Though, always remember, pleasure can be extracted from such mishaps.

And if there’s no malice or lasting damage, the most wounding error of all would be to withhold forgiveness. I’ll drink to that, cheers!