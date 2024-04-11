Enterprising farming couple James and Stephanie Martin created a new Greek-style yoghurt using milk from their own dairy herd at Ballydown Farm, near Banbridge in Co Down

The yoghurt has been developed by enterprising couple James, a fourth generation farmer, and wife Stephanie Martin and is handcrafted without any added sugar, other additives or thickeners. The yoghurt is authentically strained by hanging in a cheese cloth bag.

Stephanie describes the Greek-styled yoghurt as “creamy, mild and velvety” and “not at all sharp or bitter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milk is sourced from the farm’s dairy herd which is also sold directly to the public from a vending machine and in a farm shop opened by the couple in May 2021. The decision to sell fresh milk to the public proved a huge success and encouraged the development of yoghurt.

The yoghurt from Ballydown Milk is now on sale at many local delis and farm shops

“We began looking into milk vending in 2020 and decided to buy processing equipment that would also enable us to make yoghurt as well,” explains Stephanie. “The success of the milk sales, however, delayed our plan for yoghurt production for several months,” she adds. The entrepreneurial farmers also produce ice cream and flavoured milk drinks.

The couple started putting fresh milk aside once a week for yoghurt production and began to experiment in 2022. “We weren’t quite sure how to make yoghurt,” continues Stephanie. “We pasteurised the milk, added culture and eventually got a yoghurt base to work with. Over a period of a year - and a lot of failures and tears - we created a yoghurt, taking guidance from many sources including the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise at Loughry.

“The process required great determination. I’ll never forget the morning – around 4.30am- and the sigh of relief and pure excitement when we achieved our own yoghurt,” adds Stephanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad