Are you an absolute whiz in the kitchen who fancies cooking up a storm for your four fellow diner contestants and be in with a fighting chance of winning £1,000?

Channel 4 are currently looking for enthusiastic contestants in Belfast to show off their culinary wizardry as the ever-popular show Come Dine With Me comes to Northern Ireland for its new series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casting is already under way and the Channel 4 recruiting team are very keen to hear from all people from all walks of life who are interested in starring in the show and inviting the TV crew into their home and especially into their kitchen as they whip up a three course meal for their fellow contestants and judges.

Channel 4's Come Dine With Me generally features five contestants battling it out by cooking a three course meal for their fellow contestants and then giving each other points out of ten. The winner receives £1,000 in prize money

A spokesperson for Multistory Media said: "We are excited to say that we are going to be coming back to Belfast for our next series and are looking for fun and confident people from Belfast and the surrounding areas who might want to take part!

"Casting has just begun, and we are ready to hear from amazing dinner party hosts in the Belfast area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At ‘Come Dine With Me’ we are keen to hear from all people that are interested in applying, regardless of their race, gender, or sexual orientation."

To enter, you must be aged at least 18 years of age and have not had experience as a professional chef or trained as a professional chef.

Details on how you can apply to participate in the TV show