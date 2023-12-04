Rushmere is the 92nd Subway restaurant to open in Northern Ireland in the 25 years since the first store opened in 1998

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rushmere Shopping Centre just got tastier with the highly anticipated addition of a brand-new Subway restaurant.

The Rushmere East Mall store is the 92nd to open in Northern Ireland in the 25 years since the first opened in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subway secured its spot in Rushmere Shopping Centre when the site was sold in February this year. The 1,424 sq ft location was created specifically for the popular fast-food chain.

Adam Heyes, business developer at Subway, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new Subway store in Rushmere Shopping Centre. The store is sure to impress with it’s new and modern look and we can’t wait for Rushmere shoppers to try out the new Subway series menu after a long day of shopping. We look forward to continuing to expand our Subway network across Northern Ireland in 2024.”