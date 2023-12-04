New Subway store opens in Craigavon shopping centre
Rushmere Shopping Centre just got tastier with the highly anticipated addition of a brand-new Subway restaurant.
The Rushmere East Mall store is the 92nd to open in Northern Ireland in the 25 years since the first opened in 1998.
Subway secured its spot in Rushmere Shopping Centre when the site was sold in February this year. The 1,424 sq ft location was created specifically for the popular fast-food chain.
Adam Heyes, business developer at Subway, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new Subway store in Rushmere Shopping Centre. The store is sure to impress with it’s new and modern look and we can’t wait for Rushmere shoppers to try out the new Subway series menu after a long day of shopping. We look forward to continuing to expand our Subway network across Northern Ireland in 2024.”
In 2024, Subway plans to open two new stores in the first half of the year, with relocations and remodels due later in the year.