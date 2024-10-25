Taste Causeway members, from left: Bonny Cooper, Golden Rickshaw, Ballymoney; Thana Thammavongsa, Whoosh, Coleraine; Alison Chestnutt, Chestnutt’s Farm, Portrush; and Wendy Dempster, Lamb Van,Ballymoney

​​Artisan and smaller food and drink firms on the Causeway Coast are collaborating on new taste experiences for consumers to help ensure their success in today’s challenging business conditions.

The enterprises are part of the unique Taste Causeway collaborative network that was until recently funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Council. As a result of this network, the range of innovative food and drink products now available from producers in the area has grown substantially in the past five years.

Products include Dunluce Distillery’s coffee liqueur with Causeway Coffee in Coleraine; Dundarave Estate in Limavady‘s Bushmills Whiskey Fudge; Causeway Coffee’s exclusive local blend; and The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock’s new Whiskey Truffle range – all now on sale in Bushmills Distillery and other local outlets.

Celebrity chef Paula McIntyre also teamed up with Basalt Distillery in Bushmills to produce successful gin and vodka.

Geri Martin of Chocolate Manor in Castlerock, chair of Taste Causeway vows the collaborations on new food and drink will continue

The Golden Rickshaw Asian restaurant in Ballymoney worked with Ursa Minor Bakery in Ballycastle on a novel culinary dining experience.

North Coast Cocktails developed the Irish Coffee Masterclass featuring members’ produce; and Chestnutt’s Dairy Farm in Portrush, a producer of milk and yoghurt, has collaborated with Coleraine tea blender Infuse Tea. “Being part of Taste Causeway is like being part of a family - I’m not on my own in this business journey,” says Bonny Cooper of Golden Rickshaw Asian restaurant.

“As someone who runs their business solo, it is so wonderful to know that I belong to something bigger than myself, and that there is support when I need it from those who know what it’s like to run a food business.”

Chair of Taste Causeway, Geri Martin, who runs an artisan chocolate business in Castlerock, continues: “Our members have been represented at tourism trade events in Canada, the US, Italy, Scotland and London, and the Giant Taste event hosted at the Roe Valley Cultural Centre in March.