NI firm has won the World’s Best Grass-Fed Ribeye Steak challenge

Linden Foods in Dungannon, one of Northern Ireland’s leading and largest processors of meats, especially beef, has won the World’s Best Grass-Fed Ribeye Steak in the prestigious World Steak Challenge (WSC) in Dublin.

The endorsement by a panel of expert judges is a substantial boost for the Co Tyrone company and could have an important influence on its sales in Britain and further afield.

It’s also a significant development for grass-fed production. Linden was the most successful from the island of Ireland and was the first from Northern Ireland to win a ‘world’s best’ title in the challenging competition.

Judges in the influential World Steak Challenge look at all aspects of an entry including smell as well as taste and texture

Linden won the top award for a delicious ribeye steak developed exclusively for leading UK retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S). The local ribeye came out ahead of meat processors from 20 international countries including Australia, Japan, Poland and the Republic of Ireland.

In addition, Linden won five gold awards for grass fed beef cuts including fillet and sirloin, many also produced for the hugely successful M&S Food.

Elaine Willis, Linden retail director, who works closely with M&S and other key clients on developing innovative meat products, says: “We are absolutely delighted with the win. It’s great for the team to get the recognition they deserve for their relentless work in sourcing beef of the highest quality and beating competition from across the world. Even better this Dexter beef was reared right here in Tyrone.

“This long awaited competition puts the finest steak cuts to the test, and gives suppliers the opportunity to showcase product quality on a global stage. We’re so proud of our team who go above and beyond every day to ensure we’re producing the very best products we can and to have been given this prestigious award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our producers, colleagues and partnership with M&S which yielded five golds for: M&S Dexter Sirloin; M&S Dexter Ribeye; M&S Wagyu Fillet; M&S Wagyu Ribeye and M&S Wagyu Sirloin.

Waiters bringing the steaks to expert judges for tasting in the prestigious World Steak Challenge in Dublin last week

“Our Kettyle Irish Foods brand in Lisnaskea also took gold for Salt Dry-Age Ribeye steak. We’re proud to be representing Northern Irish quality in producing some of the very best steaks in the world.”

Linden’s outstanding success is also based on the strength of its business relationships and the confidence it has developed with major retailers, especially M&S, a customer of around 20 years.

There were awards too for Dunbia, another Dungannon-based processor which has operations in England. ABP, which has two processing units in Northern Ireland, also featured in the awards.

WSC is the world’s first event to give steak producers and suppliers a much-needed platform to showcase their product quality, breed credentials and processing standards on an international stage.

With a focus on endorsing steak as a positive sustainable lifestyle choice. WSC provides an opportunity for entrants to engage with consumers by promoting the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy balanced diet.

Beef processors on the island won a total of 54 medals, the most for any country involved. Success also benefits the farming sector.

The prestigious event is sponsored by the official host partner, Bord Bia, the Republic of Ireland’s hugely successful food and drink promotion body. Bord Bia, in addition, organised a farm tour to meat processors in the Republic for visitors to the high-profile event in Dublin.

The awards will also feature prominently in Bord Bia’s international marketing of meat from Ireland through initiatives such bas a chefs’ clubs, a network of which it has established in key export markets such as the Netherlands, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. The clubs meet regularly to prepare dishes using meat from the Republic.

WSC categories included World’s Best Sirloin, World’s Best Rib-Eye, World’s Best Fillet, Best Grain-fed and Best Grass-fed, alongside the overall World’s Best Steak title. All entries were assessed by a panel of over 50 independent judges and the best performing were awarded gold, silver, or bronze medals.

WSC is the ultimate competition for steak producers and suppliers to showcase their products on an international stage, while also testing themselves against competitors from around the world.

Winning the challenge not only independently proves the quality of a product but helps steak producers promote and publicise the credentials of their brand, while also benchmarking their products against an international field. It helps to increase awareness among retailers and hospitality outlets, especially in Britain, among the most important markets for beef from the island of Ireland.