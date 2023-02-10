NI pizza chain named one of the 'most popular' in the UK
Little Wing Pizzeria ranked numer nine in the ‘Top 10 most popular pizza restaurants in the UK’
Research conducted by online casino Betway aimed to find which pizza spots have been impressing the public in every corner of the country.
The list was complied by measuring popularity by a unique index score - generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.
Little Wing Pizzeria was ranked number nine in the "Top 10 most popular pizza restaurants in the UK" and was the only Northern Irish establishment to feature on the list.
Betway said: "Whether it’s delivered in a cardboard box or served up in a fancy restaurant, the UK is home to some of the best pizzerias.”
Little Wing Pizzeria has nine locations across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Lisburn and Enniskillen.