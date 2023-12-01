All Sections
Nightcap continues expansion with takeover of Newtownards restaurant

The group has recently taken over The Foxes Den restaurant, securing employment for over 25 employees, adding to the company’s already prolific employee base of over 300 people
By Claire Cartmill
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT

Hospitality and mobile bartending service company, Nightcap Event Group has announced the acquisition of its first licenced premises, marking a significant milestone for the company and its ongoing expansion.

Led by Declan Holmes and Dean McFarland, the group has recently taken over The Foxes Den restaurant in Newtownards, securing employment for over 25 employees, adding to the company’s already prolific employee base of over 300 people.

Established in 2020, The Foxes Den restaurant, located on Jubilee Road, has been a popular choice for the local community, particularly the local business community, since it first opened.

The Foxes Den has been acquired by one of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality companies, Nightcap Event Group, marking an exciting new chapter for the Jubilee Road based establishment. Pictured are Declan Holmes and Dean McFarland, founders of Nightcap Event GroupThe Foxes Den has been acquired by one of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality companies, Nightcap Event Group, marking an exciting new chapter for the Jubilee Road based establishment. Pictured are Declan Holmes and Dean McFarland, founders of Nightcap Event Group
Nightcap Event Group, which recently celebrated its 10th successful year in business, is seeking to build on The Foxes Den’s exceptional reputation and maximise its potential, by utilising its expertise in events to offer bespoke evening events, in addition to an outside catering service.

Managing director of Nightcap Event Group, Declan, said: “We are delighted to have acquired The Foxes Den in Newtownards and add it to our business portfolio. It’s apt that as we recently celebrated 10 years in business, we also celebrate our first fixed premises, marking the next chapter in the Group’s evolution.

“When the opportunity arose to take over the restaurant, we knew it was the right fit for us at this time. We are looking forward to utilising our expertise to further grow the restaurant’s reputation, and the community that it has built to date, as well as using it as a platform for future events and as a basis for acquiring additional venues.”

