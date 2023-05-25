Not this year. I was so infuriated by the diabolical judging in the semi-finals that I boycotted the whole shebang. Ireland had by some distance the best song on their night but failed to qualify, not even making the top 10 in their tie. A travesty. To punish Eurovision I have decided to deny them the oxygen of free publicity which my column generally only affords to those who send me free wine of a high quality. So I'll be writing about something else instead. The question on everyone's lips is what.

Ah yes, I know, the weather. All being well, tipplers we should soon be heading for a prolonged spell of bright, sunny weather. Yes, I know I'm being optimistic but bear in mind you're reading the musings of the chap who felt certain that Eurovision glory was finally coming home again. Seven times we've won Eurovision, more than anyone else. Should have been eight. Anyway, the weather. It promises to be a fine time for refreshing whites, invigorating roses and even a light-bodied, lightly chilled red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon which musical note, today's first selection is the fresh, fragrant and lively 2022 Red Easthope Sauvignon Blanc (£15, Naked Wines, www.nakedwines.co.uk). This zingy, elegant New Zealand white bursts with sharp lime and kiwi flavours which mingle with elderflower and passionfruit aromatics and backnotes of almond before a clean finish. It went nicely with the baked trout in a creamy garlicky sauce with roast vegetables and plenty of dill which my Madame cooked for us last Sunday while we avoided TV, radio and social media lest we encounter Eurovision. And, yes, I'm not too proud to admit that we probably were wondering who had won. Unless, in the case of my beloved wife, the illustrious Madame G., she had sneakily checked while I was ranting and raving about the injustice of it all.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than un or peut-etre deux points as today's Wine of the Week is the zesty, salmon-pink 2022 Moschofilero Assyrtiko (£10, M&S). This elegant, crisp and complex Greek rose made from distinctive, indigenous grapes has an aromatic, floral bouquet which leads to soft red berry and forest fruit flavours. Nicely balanced with hints of sharper citrus on a rich palate before a brisk, tingly fresh finish. Perfect with the veggie enchilada with feta topping which I knocked up for last Saturday's non-Eurovision supper. Eurovision- nul points, Netflix- douze points in our lovely home, Rose Cottage, last Saturday night.

Lovers of red, fear not. Today's final selection is the soft, fruity and balanced 2021 Mark West Pinot Noir (£11, Sainsbury's). This easy-drinking, smooth Californian red is spiced with pronounced notes of raspberries and blackberries before a lingering, peppery finish. We had ours with grilled seabass perched atop a wholesome stew of chorizo, prawns, squid and new potatoes. Serve lightly chilled. Beat that, Eurovision!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad