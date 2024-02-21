Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How do you like your traditional Ulster Fry breakfast...with baked beans or black pudding, hash browns or pancakes?

Well, the great debate about what should be in an Ulster Fry is being revived as the Ulster Fry World Championships are returning to Co Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by celebrity cook Jenny Bristow, chefs across Ulster are being encouraged to participate in a competition to find who makes the best Ulster Fry. And each county is being invited to nominate a competitor to compete in the Donaghadee finals on August 17.

The great debate about what should be in an Ulster Fry is being revived at the Ulster Fry World Championships being staged in Donaghadee, Co Down. Each county is being invited to nominate a competitor from their area to compete in the finals this August

The contest follows on from the outstanding success of last year’s first-ever competition which was won by McKee’s Country Store and Restaurant, Newtownards with The Stormy Cup from Donaghadee runners-up.

Once again, the competition is being organised by volunteers from the Donaghadee Community Development Association with support from celebrity chef Jenny Bristow, Michele Shirlow CEO of FoodNI, Paul Mercer, Brian Magill from South Eastern Regional College and Conal Stewart, Food Tourism Officer of Ards & North Down Borough Council.

Local restauranteur and Association member Denis Waterworth, explained: “We were delighted with the coverage which last year’s competition received.

Head chef Stephen McDonald pictured last year accepting the award from chef Jenny Bristow and Ards and North Down mayor Jennifer Gilmour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a win-win for everyone – it’s an opportunity to showcase the delights of the great Ulster Fry, the province’s talented chefs and restaurants along with, of course, the local produce the competitors bring.

"And what more beautiful surroundings to set the competition in than beautiful Donaghadee. The competition would not be possible without the assistance of our professional support team and we are very grateful to them for all their advice and guidance.”

Compare Jenny Bristow, continued: “This is a very innovative competition which has captured the interest and imagination of chefs and consumers alike. I am delighted to be involved and hope to see the competition grow still further in popularity.”

Equally enthusiastic, Michele Shirlow, said: “I am passionate about promoting the people behind food and drink from Northern Ireland. The Ulster Fry is very much part of the food scene across Ulster and it’s great to see it being promoted in this way. Feedback from last year’s competition has been very positive and hopefully we can build on the interest as we develop the competition over the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Donaghadee Community Development Association, added: “We are continuing with the stipulation that the core of the fry should consist of sausage, bacon, egg, soda bread, and potato bread with no additional items.

"Contestants should be ready to explain their choices on the day with our guest host Jenny Bristow. Each fry will be judged on three elements: taste, appearance, and use of local produce. This also provides the perfect opportunity to help support and promote local producers!”