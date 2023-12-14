The Knox family who operate three successful forecourts in Northern Ireland has switched from Nisa to Spar NI

The Knox family who operate three successful forecourts in Northern Ireland have marked their 23rd year in business by converting all properties to the Spar brand.

Owners Trevor and Raymond Knox operated three Nisa stores in Counties Armagh and Down and came on board with Henderson Group, which own the Spar brand in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the conversion, Trevor commented; “Spar is an impressive international brand and how the team at Hendersons work with their global partners, yet keep all things local as their top priorities, is something that really attracted us as a family business.

“We have converted all three of our sites to the Spar brand, allowing us to bring new products and services to Parkgate Service Station in Lurgan, our biggest site in Donaghcloney and our third in Waringstown.”

In the first three months of the family’s new signage above the doors of their stores, they have been able to take advantage of initiatives from SPAR NI including Mega Deals, 12 Deals of Christmas and a host of value offers on every day essentials, while also stocking even more local produce from farmers and suppliers across the island of Ireland.

Patrick Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, added: “The Knox family has grown an impressive business over the years so we’re excited to have brought them on as Spar retailers and grow their business even further. Much like our business, the Knox’s believe in continued investment in their stores to bring even further benefits for their local shoppers with a diverse range of everyday products and convenient services.”

