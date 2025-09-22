The 21 best restaurants and pubs across Northern Ireland - with each scooping prestigious AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:40 BST

Here is your guide to Northern Ireland restaurants with the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

Northern Ireland is home to many incredible restaurants, serving up a wide variety of cuisine.

But there are 21 restaurants across the country which have stood out to the AA, earning Rosettes based on food quality, ingredients used, high standards and more.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and awards restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on the quality of food and preparation.

Here are the 21 best restaurants and pubs in Northern Ireland with AA Rosettes.

OX in Belfast has a Three Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Great local produce in confident dishes.”

1. OX, Belfast

OX in Belfast has a Three Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Great local produce in confident dishes.” | Google-OX

The Merchant Hotel in Belfast has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Splendid grand setting for inventive contemporary cooking.”

2. The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

The Merchant Hotel in Belfast has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Splendid grand setting for inventive contemporary cooking.” | Google Maps

The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “On the banks of Lough Erne.”

3. The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

The Catalina at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “On the banks of Lough Erne.” | Google Maps

Browns Bonds Hill in Londonderry has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Modern Irish dining and contemporary styling.”

4. Browns Bonds Hill, Londonderry

Browns Bonds Hill in Londonderry has a Two Rosette Award. An AA inspector said: “Modern Irish dining and contemporary styling.” | Google Maps

