Olivia Attwood and Joey Essex join forces with Malibu Rum to bring #GoodVibesOnly to freshers

The TV stars are giving advice to students on how to keep safe (photo: Malibu)

Malibu believes that nobody should have to worry on a night out and are thrilled to bring Olivia and Joey into its ‘Mali-crew’ to spread awareness of how students can experience #GoodVibesOnly.

The campaign is especially pertinent as research from Malibu rum, which polled Gen-Z’ers to get their view of modern-day nights out highlighted that being safe while out is important to 73 percent of those polled.

With this in mind, and in a bid to increase safety for students, Malibu has secured 11,000 £10 Uber discount vouchers with Uber for students, as well as putting on Malibu Tuk Tuks to get students home from Revolution in Newcastle, Sheffield, Cardiff, and Liverpool.

Malibu is partnering with Good Night Out, the campaign for safer nightlife, who have provided its ambassadors and bartenders across the UK with their specialist training programme on understanding, responding to and preventing sexual harassment and assault on nights out.

Joey and Olivia will spread the #GoodVibesOnly vibes further, by launching Malibu’s #GoodVibesOnly Awards to reward those mates who go the extra mile in making sure their crew are supported on a night out.

Joey Essex says, “There’s nothing more I enjoy than a night out with friends, and when Malibu came calling to ask Olivia and I to be part of its Mali-crew we jumped at the chance.”