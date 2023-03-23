There’s just a week for streets, schools, groups and whole communities across Northern Ireland choosing to be part of history and celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort to register to receive a special letter from The King and Queen Consort, commemorating their participation, and be in with a chance of winning a Community Garden specially designed and planted by the award winning Eden Project, £2,500 towards your next project and a special Big Lunch hamper from Eden Project Communities supported by National Lottery.

All Northern Ireland residents can register at thebiglunch.com and download your letter and free resources.

You can also choose to nominate your area for the competition which rewards the friendliest streets, estates, schools and community groups that demonstrate friendliness and positive connections where they live.

Charles and Camilla on their wedding day on April 9, 2005. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will become King and Queen Consort on May 6, 2023 with celebrations expected right across the UK

As well as crowning an overall winner, gifting them with a special garden in honour of The King and Queen Consort’s passion for communities and the environment, Eden Project Communities will reward three finalists with £1,000 each and Coronation Big Lunch hampers to help bring their communities together.

Grainne McCloskey, regional manager at the Eden Project, which is behind the Coronation Big Lunch said: “We want to raise up and celebrate those people who support each other and shape better futures together where they live but rarely get the recognition they deserve.

"There are so many heartwarming stories from those making a difference in Northern Ireland and we want to place their community spirit at the heart of this historic occasion.

“Our rewards are open to everyone until March 30 so there is still plenty of time to apply. Don’t be shy.

"If you’re a group of chatty neighbours or you’re part of a school community or a local group, we want to hear from you.”

The Coronation Big Lunch will form part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between May 6-8, 2023.

Tens of thousands of events are expected to take place across the United Kingdom, bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration and friendship, and raising community spirits as part of this historic occasion.

Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

The Big Lunch is funded by National Lottery and is the UK’s largest annual community celebration for neighbours and communities bringing millions of people together in a nationwide act of community friendship since 2009 and will again this year kick off the Month of Community in June, a time to come together to celebrate everything that makes our communities great.

It’s an idea from the Eden Project made possible by The National Lottery and is supported by PG Tips, Iceland and The Food Warehouse and the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust.

