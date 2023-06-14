The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards is an annual countdown of the top 100 restaurants in the UK as voted for by the UK’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and food writers.

Located on Oxford Street, OX Belfast beat out competition across the country to take the top spot at the ceremony which was held in London on June 12, 2023.

BigHospitality is the UK’s leading online publication for restaurateurs and chefs and publishes the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards list - they are solely responsible for organising the awards, collating the votes and producing the final results.

OX Belfast is situated on the city's Oxford Street near to the River Lagan. According to the latest national restaurant awards shortlist, it is one of the province's top eateries

Michelin Star establishment OX was ranked at number 79 in the full 'Top 100 restaurants in the UK' list, moving up from numer 85 out of 100 where it was ranked last year.

It was the only restaurant or eatery from across the province to be featured in the prestigious gastronomic list for the second year running.

OX opened in the heart of the city centre in 2013 and has become one of the most critically acclaimed eateries in Northern Ireland ever since with a devoted clientele.

In March 2013 two long standing friends, each passionate about their craft, each with a desire to bring something new to the Belfast restaurant scene, combined forces and opened OX overlooking the River Lagan.

Belfast-born Stephen and Brittany native Alain met in Paris. Working in various influential and inspirational restaurants they have honed their skills, developed their talents and percolated ideas to put into practice against the backdrop of their own relaxed riverside restaurant.

OX is committed to developing close relationships with local suppliers, and its menus are designed around the best available seasonal produce.