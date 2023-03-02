The Parson’s Nose in Hillsborough, one of the most stylish and popular gastropubs in the area, has been named one of the 5op 50 gastropubs in the UK according to a new list compiled by travel website Big 7 Travel.

The list takes a look at the hospitality outlets which, in their own words, are "watering holes that can also compete with top restaurants when it comes to food.”

The list is full of fantastic bars and restaurants throughout the UK, with one Northern Ireland venue getting a prized place in the top 20.

The stylish Parson's Nose in Hillsborough has been distinguished for both its elegant decor and mouth-watering menu

Hillsborough's charming pub, came in at 13th on Big 7 Travel's rankings.

Those who have visited the high-end pub will already be familiar with how elegant, welcoming and picturesque it is - with high ceilings, ornate fireplaces and lakeside views.

But what really cinched the deal was the ultra high quality of the cuisine it serves up, with an array of delicious dishes using only the very best of local produce.

Big 7 Travel wrote: "The Parson’s Nose is an award-winning gastropub set in an elegant Georgian townhouse in Hillsborough village. The menu is teeming with dry–aged steaks, succulent seafood and proper pub grub classics."

The site also praised the incorporation of local NI produce into the menu.

They said: "Chefs make great use of the wonderful Northern Irish produce, with hot smoked salmon to start and a fantastic salt-aged sirloin with Bushmills pepper sauce for main."

