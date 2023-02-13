It comes as new figures show more than 200 bars have gone out of business in the UK in the past year.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: “Valentine’s Day and and the weekends that bookmark the period traditionally show a spike in bookings and is one of the busiest times for the hospitality sector.

"It’s the first real moment in the year, post Christmas, that many book a meal, go for drinks or take some time away with their partners and loved ones.

Insolvencies rose from 280 in 2021 to 512 last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young said. Pubs and bars have faced rising energy and other costs and concerns over falling sales, it added. Photo: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

"This will also be the first time in recent years that people can get out and about and we encourage everyone to enjoy themselves and show some love for the local hospitality sector.”

The call for support coincides with figures from a London accountancy group showing the number of pub and bar companies in the UK calling last orders has risen by more than 200 in a year.

Insolvencies rose from 280 in 2021 to 512 last year, Peter Kubik of UHY Hacker Young said.

He added: “It’s deeply concerning that so many pubs and bars are closing their doors. In addition to the financial consequences for owners and employees, the loss of a pub can be felt quite keenly by the community.

“This is a particularly difficult period for pub and bar owners, who find they need to spend more and more while earning less and less. Following an extended period of lost revenues during the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis has been the final nail in the coffin for many.

“Perhaps the Government should consider what it can do to alleviate pressures, for instance, by extending the energy bill relief scheme for the hospitality sector.”

Last summer Hospitality Ulster chief Mr Neill said two or three businesses a week were closing in NI due to the cost of living crisis and a separate report from the NI Takeaway Association found 100 takeaways and cafes have been forced to close throughout the Province since July.