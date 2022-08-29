PGA EuroPro Tour host Lough Erne Resort announces multi-million-pound facelift
Enniskillen’s Lough Erne Resort has announced a multi-million-pound upgrade programme to reinforce its credentials as a unique ‘world apart’ leisure destination.
The work is the second phase of a long-term investment commitment that will represent a greater focus on guest well-being and mindfulness.
It will be Lough Erne Resort’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US based TRU Hotels and Resorts and will begin with the creation of a new wedding pavilion in October.
The news of the long-planned investment comes just weeks after the PGA EuroPro Tour announced that its Tour Finale will be taking place at Lough Erne Resort from October 19-21 2022 with some of the world’s top names playing the Faldo Course, designed by six-time major championship winner and Ryder Cup icon, Sir Nick Faldo.
Joanne Walsh, general manager at the resort, said: “Lough Erne Resort is an incredible property.
“This investment will see the Resort transformed. Our old-world interiors are set for a makeover that aligns with the beauty of our countryside setting and the pursuits which we offer on Lough Erne.”
Lough Erne Resort marketing director, Jonathan Gallagher, added: “We are set to elevate the Lough Erne Resort brand and interiors in a way that connects the physical to the experiential. Our people and placewill be revitalised to create a luxury destination that connects mind, body and soul in the countryside.”
Lough Erne Resort first opened in 2007 and features two championship golf courses as well as a renowned Thai Spa and three restaurants, one of which is the 3AA Rosette Catalina, spearheaded by Culinary Director
Noel McMeel, executive head chef Stephen Holland and executive sous chef Mark Winters where guests can indulge in a unique fine dining experience rooted in a simple philosophy – sourcing, preparing, and serving fresh food in season.
The Resort was acquired in 2015 by Lough Shore Road Limited, in a joint venture of US based Advantage Capital Holdings, Inc. and TRU Hotels and Resorts, LLC (who also serve as the Resort’s operators). TRU Hotels and Resorts, LLC is a hospitality investment and management firm also based in the United States.