Pick up a passport with a difference at Belfast International Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aelia Duty Free at Belfast International Airport have announced their support for Tourism NI’s Spirit Trail and Distillery Passport, an exciting initiative aimed at inviting visitors to embark on a journey around the distilleries of Northern Ireland.

The NI Spirits Trail is a collection of 14 unique distillery-led experiences which celebrate the region’s world class spirits, and where every sip tells a story. Whether it’s uncovering the secrets of small batch distillation, indulging in a guided tour, or exploring the art of craft cocktail making, each stop promises an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Aelia Duty Free is set to shine a spotlight on the NI Spirit Trail inside its Duty Free Store at Belfast International Airport, using it as an opportunity to showcase and expand the range of local spirits stocked in the airport, both helping the local drinks companies to reach new audiences and providing global visitors with an authentic taste of NI.

Ross Strathearn from Aelia Duty Free, Gary Quade from Tourism NI + representatives from distilleries

Passengers visiting the Aelia Duty Free store in the International Airport are encouraged to engage with the Spirit Trail by scanning the QR code displayed alongside the featured spirits. The QR code leads to a Digital Passport which allows visitors to plan their next distillery visit and learn more about the products and experiences.

Alternatively, visitors can pick up a physical passport at one of the participating distilleries and collect a stamp as they visit each of the experiences. Intrepid visitors will receive a special souvenir once they have experienced all 14 participating locations.

Tourism NI’s Food & Drink Manager, Gary Quate said: “We are delighted with the response to the NI Spirit Trail and Distillery passport. The trail initially launched last year with 10 experiences and the passport has just been refreshed to include four new additions: Belfast’s Titanic Distillers, McConnell’s Distillery, Derry’s Walled City Brewery & Gin School and Two Stacks Bonders & Blenders in Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expansion of the Spirit Trail and Distillery Passport further cements our reputation as a destination with a giant spirit! We are grateful to the International Airport for embracing this initiative, which not only showcases our regions’ range of tourism experiences but also extends invaluable support to local businesses.”

Representatives from Boatyard Distillery, Killowen Distillery and Two Stacks Bonders & Blenders

Brian Carlin, Commercial Director at Belfast International Airport added: “This is a great opportunity for us to support local producers by helping them reach new customers in a fresh and engaging way and also to bring new and exciting brands to our passengers.

“Through this partnership with Tourism NI, we aim to provide a consumer-led experience, empowering visitors to explore and discover the best of our local offering.”

Ross Strathearn, General Manager at Aelia Duty Free commented: “We are always happy to support and promote local products and the Spirit Trail and Distillery Passport is a great way to do so. This is a great opportunity to show international visitors what NI has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors to Aelia Duty Free can also expect a rotation of in-store tastings and demos, with the opportunity to meet the makers behind the products.”

Brendan Carty, Director at Killowen Distillerysaid: “The Spirit Trail and Distillery Passport is a wonderful initiative and Belfast International Airport’s support will help us to further expand our potential outreach to customers across the globe.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our unique distillery experience and help them to add a stamp to their Passport along the way.”