Picture Special: The Ivy Brasserie celebrates its arrival in Belfast with exclusive launch party

By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Sep 2024, 08:11 BST
Officially opening to the public on 17th September, the new restaurant treated invited guests to a night of entertainment

The Ivy Belfast Brasserie has officially landed in Belfast. The iconic restaurant brand opened its doors for its launch party

Pictures Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye

Irish dancers at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie

Irish dancers at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Dancers Emily Doherty and Charlotte Hayes at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie.

Dancers Emily Doherty and Charlotte Hayes at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ibe and Colleen Sesay at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie.

Ibe and Colleen Sesay at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Irish dancers at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie.

Irish dancers at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

