Picture Special: The Ivy Brasserie celebrates its arrival in Belfast with exclusive launch party

The Ivy Belfast Brasserie has officially landed in Belfast. The iconic restaurant brand opened its doors for its launch party
Pictures Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye
1. unnamed (2).JPG
Irish dancers at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. peye 120924kb2 0016.JPG
Dancers Emily Doherty and Charlotte Hayes at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. peye 120924kb2 0015.JPG
Ibe and Colleen Sesay at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. unnamed (1).JPG
Irish dancers at the official opening of the Ivy Belfast Brasserie. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.