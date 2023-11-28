Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim has been named as one of three counties where Apache Pizza is set to expand its presence as part of plans to open new stores and to create 50 jobs before the end of the year.

The announcement was made as the pizza chain announced plans to open a new outlet in Ballymoney, creating 15 jobs.

Apache Pizza, which currently operates 30 stores across Northern Ireland, says Antrim will be one of three counties, alongside counties Galway and Wicklow, where new stores will be located.

“We are already well established in county Antrim and it is very much part of expansion plan over the coming weeks as we continue to grow towards 203 stores on the island of Ireland,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

“Apache Pizza is an incredible Irish success story. We opened our first store in Balbriggan in 1996. Today, we have 200 stores and employ 3,000 people in communities all over the island of Ireland. We are exceptionally proud of what we have achieved.

“Our continued growth and expansion is down to being local to homes, businesses, schools and universities and our ‘We Love Extra’ way of doing things, offering generous toppings, dips, ingredients, flavour and value to our customers.”

The 50 new jobs at Apache Pizza include positions for supervisors, managers, customer service representatives and delivery couriers. The brand is also seeking new franchisees. The online franchisee application form can be found at www.apachepizza.com.