Poundland to create 12 jobs with new Belfast store opening

Leading discount retailer, Poundland will create up to 12 new jobs in Belfast with the opening of a larger store in Kennedy Centre on Saturday, June 11.

The new opening is part of the company’s expansion and transformation programme and follows a series of store openings across Northern Ireland.

The latest west Belfast store, which is an impressive resite from the previous Kennedy Centre store, will also have the second largest PEP&CO fashion and home departments in Northern Ireland covering well over half the sales floor.

PEP&CO, which has become one of the top 20 clothing brands in the UK, despite launching just seven years ago, is on a mission to help families spend less on clothing.

In Belfast Kennedy Centre, there will be a wide range of PEP&CO clothing for the whole family, including womenswear, from jeggings to dresses, menswear, from polo tops to jeans, and kids’ clothing from PJs to baby wear.

It will also have the very latest PEP&CO Home range, including throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces to choose from.

Belfast Kennedy Centre will also feature a selection of chilled and frozen food for shoppers as it extends into new categories to help families save money. Poundland’s frozen food sales are growing rapidly as customers look to manage their household budgets by minimising waste.

Poundland’s new 8,876 sq ft store will be located at the former Home Bargains site within the busy shopping centre.

Poundland’s country manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We’re delighted to be opening another store in Belfast as we continue to expand, grow and create opportunities right across Northern Ireland.

“We can’t wait to bring west Belfast customers the best we can offer under one roof in our new store. We know the rise in cost of living is a big deal for customers at the moment – through the amazing value we offer, we’ll do all we can to help. We are looking forward to taking our place alongside our new neighbours at Kennedy Centre and to playing a prominent role in the local community.”