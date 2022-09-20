£1m expansion for Marine Hotel creates 10 jobs

The Marine Hotel has created 10 new family rooms, sleeping up to six people each. The hotel has also renovated its event space allowing it to cater for larger conferences, events and weddings.

The expansion has brought additional employment opportunities for the area with the hotel creating 10 new jobs, bringing its workforce to 40.

Marine Hotel co-owner Claire Hunter said: “With its attractive seafront, great views, activities and hospitality, we have been focused on building Ballycastle’s reputation as a premier destination for coastal visitors.

Pictured at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle is David Hamilton, owner of Martin Hamilton Construction, Ballymena, Claire Hunter, co-owner of the Marine Hotel, Shane Megahey and Karen McAuley from AIB. The Marine Hotel recently unveiled the results of a £1 million investment, opening 10 new bedrooms and creating 10 new jobs

“Through our latest expansion and renovation, we are ensuring visitors have a welcoming and comfortable spot to linger even longer in the area. Our new rooms are perfect for families and groups who want to avail of local activities on offer like golf and kayaking, and we’re proud to collaborate with other local businesses to distinguish Ballycastle as a hotspot for such guests.

“There is no doubt the last two years have been challenging for the hotels industry so we’re incredibly grateful for the support of AIB along with Tourism NI, Invest NI and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation who have all helped us build upon our business strategy. We’re grateful to the team at Martin Hamilton Building Contractors in Ballymena as well for creating our new rooms and bringing our vision to life.”

Shane Megahey, head of relationship management at AIB, added: “The Marine Hotel continues to go from strength to strength under the leadership of Claire and her business partner Colum McLornan. Not only are they enhancing the appeal of the hotel, but they are also creating opportunities for further growth. With a focus on customer service and quality as well as collaborating with other businesses and industry partners, the team has set itself apart during a challenging period and we’re proud to back their dreams.”