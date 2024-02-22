Ann Marie Collins of Annie’s Delight – two gold awards for marmalade.

Randalstown-based Ann Marie Collins of Annie’s Delight and Peggy’s Family Farm in Tandragee collected a total of three gold awards for their own marmalades in the annual World Marmalade Awards 2024. Annie’s Delight won two golds.

The awards, held annually at the historic Dalemain Estate in Cumbria, attracted over 3,000 entries from across the globe. The estate’s gardens are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The awards began in 2005 with an idea to celebrate community and educate through cooking, champion marmalade makers and raise money for charity.

Over the years, marmalade makers, spanning generations, from Taiwan to Brazil, Norway to Northern Ireland, India to Argentina have entered the awards.

Current sponsors now include Fortnum & Mason, the iconic London store which showcases the winning marmalades.

A passionate baker, Ann Marie Collins created the award-winning Annie’s Delight artisan enterprise in 2016 to produce handmade jams, relishes and chutneys.

“Winning two golds for marmalades with Bushmills was a significant boost for my small business and will help create awareness at markets and other sales,” Anne Marie says.

“I just love what I do. This is so important to me. Of course it is such hard work being a single maker, no one else is involved in the making or finishing of the products.

All the products and ingredients have total traceability. I make them at home in my kitchen in small batches to ensure quality,” she continues.

Run by Glen Black, Peggy’s Family Farm began producing preserves during lockdown for sale initially on the farm with other produce such as eggs and vegetables. It was awarded gold for a Seville orange marmalade with Bushmills whiskey.

The small farm has continued to prosper and is a member of FoodNI. The marmalade is the small farm’s first major award. It also sells the jams and other products at local delis and food markets.