​Professional bar staff around the world are developing a taste for original spirits, especially a unique double gin, from Fermanagh’s award-winning Boatyard Distillery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emerging global enterprise, that’s based just outside Enniskillen, has just been listed among the top 10 Global Bartenders’ Brands of Choice in the latest annual report by the highly influential Drinks International organisation.

It’s the latest international boost for Northern Ireland’s increasingly successful distillers following Old Bushmills in Co Antrim being named as one of just three Irish whiskeys to watch in 2024 in the US by a major magazine and Killowen Distillery in Rostrevor, Co Down striking double gold for a unique Rum and Raisin single malt whiskey in competition held in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distilling is now a dynamic local industry that’s also a leader in global exports.

Whiskey, gin, vodka and poitin distilled here are now on sale in over 30 international markets.

Already exporting its acclaimed double gin to 15 global markets including key Asian nations, Boatyard was named as Bartenders’ Choice Brand at number 6 - just below Johnnie Walker Scotch Whiskey and Campari. It was a first time listing for the Fermanagh business, the only B-Corp distillery on the island of Ireland because of its strategic focus on sustainability. Below Boatyard, the only Irish brand in the top ten, was

Bacardi rum, another highly successful international brand.

Boatyard Double Gin, in addition, was recognised as a top trending brand for the second year running at number 4 from 10 in 2023 and also at number 10 in Best-Selling Gin brands.

Joe McGirr, founder and managing director of Boatyard Distillery in Fermanagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boatyard Vodka was also recognised as a top trending brand for the second year being listed at 7 and up from 10 in 2023.

Boatyard commercial director Declan McGurk, commenting on the impressive awards, says: “I am so thrilled for us to be gaining this recognition and thank the bar professionals who believe in what we are doing.

”I am a big believer that a spirit brand is best built by putting the bottles into the hands of the finest bar professionals and mixologists in particular, so that they can then inspire consumer growth.

“This important recognition by such an influential industry publication is testament to what the bar industry thinks of Boatyard. It gives us great momentum for growth, as we look to expand in markets and stature,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe McGirr, the managing director and founder of Boatyard in 2013, continues: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised so highly across the 2024 Annual Report.

We owe a huge amount of thanks to all the bartenders and partners globally who work with Boatyard and believe in our handcrafted spirits. Declan and our whole team have done an incredible job producing and bringing our spirits onto the global stage.”

Now in its 15th year, the Drinks International Annual Report is a snapshot of the buying habits of the world’s best bars. It is largely seen globally as a great barometer of the movers and shakers in the spirits world. Boatyard is now seen to be among them.

“The important endorsement received directly from the industry is evidence that Boatyard’s organic and sustainable spirits are advancing on the world stage as much sought after liquids,” adds Mr McGirr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks International, commenting on the overall 2024 Bartenders’ Choice, says “The sole debutant this year is Boatyard which, under the guidance of commercial director Declan McGurk, has infiltrated the top tier of global hospitality in the last couple of years.”

The Boatyard Distillery, situated on the banks of picturesque Lough Erne, is Fermanagh’s first legal distillery since 1890. The distillery has been developed from a former boat house. In addition to gin and vodka, the distillery is currently maturing a single malt whiskey, which will be the first in Fermanagh in over a century.

Joe describes the distillery as “one of the most beautiful facilities in the world”.” You can arrive by boat, or by car, right to the distillery door, and I don’t know of any other distillery in Scotland or elsewhere, where you can actually do that, sort of right to the door and our purpose-built visitor centre and in-house bar.

“So the place is very unique and very special, and you just can’t recreate that anywhere else,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of local produce, especially organic, to create a flavour profile distinct to Northern Ireland is a distillery priority.

Bartenders’ Choice is seen as the players’ player award of the global bar industry. Bars were asked to name one brand which they have a particular soft spot for.