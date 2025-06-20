Wolff Grill at Titanic Hotel Belfast. www.titanichotelbelfast.com

Tucked into the storied heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, The Wolff Grill at the Titanic Hotel is an elegant expression of Northern Ireland’s culinary soul.

With a new menu from executive chef, Alastair Fullerton, that celebrates bold seasonal flavours and the best of local produce, this destination is raising the bar for refined yet relaxed dining.

With no white tablecloths in sight, the aim is clear: to create an environment where diners feel just as comfortable enjoying a spontaneous weekday meal as they do when celebrating a special occasion.

Dishes centre around new starters of burrata with spring vegetables and a duck spring roll with pineapple salsa, a duck leg main and expertly butchered meats from the grill, fresh seafood sourced from local suppliers across Northern Ireland including a seafood linguine and a seared fillet of sea bass, and seasonal vegetables selected for flavour and freshness.

Burrata with Spring Vegetables, Pine Nuts and Seeds at the Wolff Grill at Titanic Hotel, Belfast

For a light and social start, we shared the Focaccia Bread for two, paired with a luscious tapenade, salted butter, and a drizzle of balsamic and olive oil (£7), which set the tone for what was to come: simple ingredients elevated with finesse.

For starters, I had the Burrata with Spring Vegetables, Pine Nuts and Seeds (£10), a plate that celebrates simplicity done right. Light, fresh, and artfully presented, it’s a dish that feels like summer on a plate.

My friend had the Pea and Parmesan Arancini with Truffled Honey and Chargrilled Asparagus (£10), which looked creative and tasted comforting and sophisticated.

There’s an extensive wine list, but I couldn’t resist a deliciously vibrant Singapore Sling, while my friend sipped on a colourful and refreshing mocktail.

Alastair Fullerton, executive chef, Wolff Grill, Titanic Hotel

For mains, the Baked Fillet of Hake with White Wine Cream (£24) was an instant standout – cooked to perfection and served with seasonal greens.

My vegetarian companion loved her Roast Aubergine with Curried Couscous and the Pea and Parmesan Arancini with Truffled Honey (£14.50), a thoughtfully composed dish that rivals any meat-based counterpart.

Dessert was the grand finale, bringing our night to a rich, satisfying close. I had the Honey Yogurt Cheesecake (£9). Topped with blackberry, almond, and orange, it strikes a beautiful balance of creamy and zesty, with a touch of nuttiness for texture.

My companion opted for true decadence, selecting the Chocolate and Salted Caramel Tart (£9), with playful touches of honeycomb and popcorn. Paired with a scoop of ice cream, this dessert is pure indulgence.

Baked Fillet of Hake with White Wine Cream, Wolff Grill at Titanic Hotel

The Wolff Grill’s new menus offers a memorable culinary journey rooted in locality, seasonality, and creativity. Go check it out!