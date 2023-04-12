Robert Neill Wine, a leading wine importer, wholesaler and retailer based in Groomsport and Helen’s Bay, is excited to announce its upcoming two-day event, Wine Festival Weekend, taking place on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30 between 12pm and 5pm.

The event will be hosted at Neill Wine's beautifully restored Victorian Groomsport shop, providing a unique and picturesque setting for wine enthusiasts to explore and enjoy.

"We are thrilled to host our Wine Festival Weekend celebrating our newly restored Groomsport shop," said Robert Neill, owner of Neill Wine.

Leading wine importer Robert Neill

"We’re confident this showcase event will provide an exceptional experience for wine lovers in Northern Ireland, offering the chance to taste and meet the producers responsible for some of the world's finest wines."

The Wine Festival Weekend will showcase an impressive line-up of wine growers, giving visitors the opportunity to sample a wide array of world-class wines and learn about them straight from the source.

Featured wine growers in attendance include Alessandro Rivetto, Jeff Carrel, Champagne Arnaud Moreau, Bodegas Alvia, Hervé Kerlann, Château Parpalhol, and Istefanini.

Neill Wine has curated this exclusive selection of growers to provide attendees with a diverse and unforgettable wine-tasting experience.

The event promises to be both educational and enjoyable, as guests will have the chance to ask questions and interact with the winemakers behind these exceptional wines.

Neill Wine's Wine Festival Weekend is free to attend, so don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of fine wine, surrounded by the charming atmosphere of the Groomsport shop.

About Neill Wine:

Neill Wine is a North Down-based wine company with shops in Groomsport and Helen’s Bay, offering a diverse selection of high-quality wines from around the world. With a dedication to customer service and a passion for all things wine, Neill Wine aims to provide a welcoming and engaging environment for wine lovers to discover new favourites and learn about the art of winemaking.