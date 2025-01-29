‘Rural Oscars’ set to honour food heroes across Northern Ireland
More than 20 rural businesses from here are bidding for the awards which are organised annually by the influential Countryside Alliance to recognise the outstanding contribution of various enterprises to their local communities.
The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in its 17th year – recognises rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses have been going the extra mile within their communities, supporting the rural economy and championing local goods, including food, and services.
Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few honoured at the Northern Ireland finalists’ awards dinner in Belfast.
The winner of each category will then go on to represent Northern Ireland in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland, and England. The final stage winners will again be chosen by public vote.
Sarah Lee, director of Policy at the Countryside Alliance, is impressed by the quality of entries. "Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, particularly in recent times.
"The awards are all about celebrating the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities. Their continuing promotion and defence of Northern Irish produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets.”
Among the contenders for the NI stage are: McMaster’s Butchers, Carrickfergus; O’Doherty’s, Enniskillen; Marquess Meats, Antrim; and O’Kane Meats, Londonderry. Deli’s include: The Dairy, Larne and The Sweet Life, Armagh. In the pub category are Head o’ the Road, Craigavon, Tominey’s Bar, Dungannon. Artisan food processors are represented by Ballyboley Dexters. Rural enterprise includes Causeway Coast Foodie Tours, Coleraine and Nora’s Coffee Shop, Enniskillen.
