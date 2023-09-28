Michelle Wilson of Crawford’s Rock sea vegetables harvested around Kilkeel – a healthy option

Pickled seaweed and seaweed salt and chilli chocolate that Michelle, created by the founder of the Crawford’s Rock artisan enterprise, have recently won UK Great Taste awards. She’s hoping that further endorsement of her innovative products will result from this weekend’s Blas na hEireann awards in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Passionate about natural foods, Michelle loves foraging the Co Down shoreline around Kilkeel for edible seaweed, now seen as a healthy superfood, for her company.

“Winning the Great Taste gold stars for some of my products was a marvellous boost for my small business venture,” Michelle says.

Seaweed: Crawford’s Rock in Kilkeel features a range of natural seasonings

“They are a tremendous endorsement of the taste and quality of the handcrafted and completely natural foods,” she adds.

Edible seaweed, particularly nori, a key ingredient in Japanese cuisine, is being by crafted by Michelle, a mother-of-four with vast experience in the health sector, into an impressive range of artisan foods being sold in delis, at food markets and on-line.

“Seaweed is rich in iodine to support thyroid function, is a good source of vitamins and minerals and can help to delay hunger. It may reduce heart disease and cut the risk of type 2 diabetes by improving blood sugar control,” explains Michelle.

“Seaweed is also full of minerals and vitamins and is now regarded justifiably as a superfood the world over. It’s an incredibly high-energy and low-calorie food,” she adds.

Michelle’s small batch and handcrafted products now include an extensive portfolio of seasonings, salts, oils and seaweed shots for smoothies and juicing. In addition, she produces a unique seaweed bath for luxury hotels in the area and a natural soap.

There’s also seaweed capsules which she refers to as ‘vitamin sea’ and a range of seaweed teas, including peppermint, nori chai, lemon detox, and a goodnight tea. She’s certainly demonstrating the versatility of local and natural seaweed.