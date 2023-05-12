News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Six Northern Ireland bakeries in running for top industry award

After a three-year hiatus the National Bakery Awards 2023 will be held in London this July

By Joanne Savage
Published 12th May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:50 BST

The entries have been weighed, measured and deliberated upon at length by the National Bakery Awards’ team of industry experts and the results show that six bakeries in Northern Ireland have made the shortlist.

Open to all UK bakeries (retail and wholesale), the National Bakery Awards celebrate early mornings, long days, hard work and the very best of delicious baked goods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From all the bakeries who entered, the competition judges have selected the County Winners, who will now automatically be invited to the National Bakery Awards grand final to receive their certificate.

Piece of Cake bakery in Omagh, Co Tyrone is in the running to be crowned National Bakery of the Year having reached the County Winners' shortlistPiece of Cake bakery in Omagh, Co Tyrone is in the running to be crowned National Bakery of the Year having reached the County Winners' shortlist
Piece of Cake bakery in Omagh, Co Tyrone is in the running to be crowned National Bakery of the Year having reached the County Winners' shortlist
Most Popular

This will take place at 30 Euston Square in London on Wednesday July 12, 2023.

From the chosen regional winners – including the six entrant bakeries in Northern Ireland – the National Bakery of The Year will then be selected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The NI outlets selected are among the 62 spots across all UK regions who have achieved ‘County Winner’ titles ahead of the grand final this summer.

The County Winners from Northern Ireland as chosen by the National Bakery Awards are:

Co Antrim – Grain & Co

Co Armagh – Apple Blossom Bakery

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co Londonderry – Yum Cakes

Co Down – Heatherlea Bakery

Co Fermanagh – Cherrytree Home Bakery

Co Tyrone – Piece of Cake

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about the National Bakery Awards click here.

Related topics:Northern IrelandLondon