The entries have been weighed, measured and deliberated upon at length by the National Bakery Awards’ team of industry experts and the results show that six bakeries in Northern Ireland have made the shortlist.

Open to all UK bakeries (retail and wholesale), the National Bakery Awards celebrate early mornings, long days, hard work and the very best of delicious baked goods.

From all the bakeries who entered, the competition judges have selected the County Winners, who will now automatically be invited to the National Bakery Awards grand final to receive their certificate.

Piece of Cake bakery in Omagh, Co Tyrone is in the running to be crowned National Bakery of the Year having reached the County Winners' shortlist

This will take place at 30 Euston Square in London on Wednesday July 12, 2023.

From the chosen regional winners – including the six entrant bakeries in Northern Ireland – the National Bakery of The Year will then be selected.

The NI outlets selected are among the 62 spots across all UK regions who have achieved ‘County Winner’ titles ahead of the grand final this summer.

The County Winners from Northern Ireland as chosen by the National Bakery Awards are:

Co Antrim – Grain & Co

Co Armagh – Apple Blossom Bakery

Co Londonderry – Yum Cakes

Co Down – Heatherlea Bakery

Co Fermanagh – Cherrytree Home Bakery

Co Tyrone – Piece of Cake

