‘Smashed’ beef burgers from ABP Linden are a tasty way to spice up your BBQ
A long-term developer of premium meat products with M&S, Linden, now part of the ABP Group, Ireland’s biggest beef business, says the “on-trend Smashed Beef Burgers go gorgeously caramelized when cooked”. They are crafted from “100 percent traceable British beef, expertly seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper”. An ideal way to spice up a barbecue, the burgers, according to Linden, are “a grilling game-changer. Support local. Eat delicious”.
The latest burger for M&S comes as Linden and Dunbia, another major meat processor in Dungannon, have been shortlisted for the prestigious Meat Manufacturer of the Year Award in the UK industry 2025 gala event.
The shortlist was released ahead of the final awards ceremony in London at the end of June. The awards, which attracted entries from companies across the UK, are organised by Food Management Today magazine, the industry’s keynote publication.
The awards is a prestigious and long-established initiative celebrating excellence across the British food industry especially meat processing. They also reflect the customer-focused innovation – like Linden’s smashed burgers - now driving the industry, Northern Ireland’s most important food sector.
The shortlist demonstrates the achievements of local companies collaborating on new product development with major retailers such as M&S and Lidl.
Products shortlisted were entered from a wealth of leading companies and retailers and have been judged to exacting standards.
Linden is also in the running in the new product category with M&S for Wagyu Topside of Beef and Blackthorn Salt Dry-Aged King Arthur Sirloin Beef Joint, also listed for Best Red Meat Product; Best Frozen Product and Best Bakery Product for M&S Collection Beef Wellington.
Dunbia is listed in Best Red Meat Product for Deluxe Dry Aged 36 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steaks for Lidl
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.