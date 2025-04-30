​The new Smashed Burger from Linden and M&S

‘Smashed’ beef burgers were introduced successfully by Dungannon’s ABP Linden, one of the leading beef producers in the UK and Ireland, with Marks and Spencer (M&S) to celebrate British Beef Week, an annual event which ended on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A long-term developer of premium meat products with M&S, Linden, now part of the ABP Group, Ireland’s biggest beef business, says the “on-trend Smashed Beef Burgers go gorgeously caramelized when cooked”. They are crafted from “100 percent traceable British beef, expertly seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper”. An ideal way to spice up a barbecue, the burgers, according to Linden, are “a grilling game-changer. Support local. Eat delicious”.

The latest burger for M&S comes as Linden and Dunbia, another major meat processor in Dungannon, have been shortlisted for the prestigious Meat Manufacturer of the Year Award in the UK industry 2025 gala event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlist was released ahead of the final awards ceremony in London at the end of June. The awards, which attracted entries from companies across the UK, are organised by Food Management Today magazine, the industry’s keynote publication.

​Linden and Dunbia source premium grass-fed Irish cattle

The awards is a prestigious and long-established initiative celebrating excellence across the British food industry especially meat processing. They also reflect the customer-focused innovation – like Linden’s smashed burgers - now driving the industry, Northern Ireland’s most important food sector.

The shortlist demonstrates the achievements of local companies collaborating on new product development with major retailers such as M&S and Lidl.

Products shortlisted were entered from a wealth of leading companies and retailers and have been judged to exacting standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linden is also in the running in the new product category with M&S for Wagyu Topside of Beef and Blackthorn Salt Dry-Aged King Arthur Sirloin Beef Joint, also listed for Best Red Meat Product; Best Frozen Product and Best Bakery Product for M&S Collection Beef Wellington.