Smoothie Factory set to open store in Titanic Quarter

James Eyre, commercial director, Titanic Quarter and Andrew McQueen, managing director, Smoothie Factory UK & Ireland, toast the news that Smoothie Factory will open its first UK and Ireland store in Titanic Quarter

One of the world’s most exciting and fastest growing juice bar brands, Smoothie Factory, has confirmed it will open its first UK and Ireland store in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The American juice bar franchise, known for its innovative, delicious and healthy products, has signed a lease agreement to open a flagship store at the ARC Retail.

Established in 1996 by US Olympic athlete James Villasana, Smoothie Factory is much more than a juice bar, serving a wide range of products including 100% real fruit smoothies, cold pressed juices, salads, sandwiches, superfood bowls, coffee and gelato; perfect for breakfast, lunch and evening meal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 120 stores in 20 countries, the decision by Smoothie Factory to locate a flagship store at ARC Retail represents a significant endorsement of both Titanic Quarter and of Belfast.

The ARC is home to over 1,000 residents and adjacent to the SSE Arena, Citi, Belfast Met, Titanic Studios and the world leading tourist attraction, Titanic Belfast. The annual visitor numbers to Titanic Quarter are in excess of 3.6 million, while 20,000 people already live, work, visit or stay in the area on a daily basis. Major development projects are currently under construction within Titanic Quarter, such as the latest 146k sq. ft. Grade A office development, Olympic House – continually increasing the number of people in this flourishing district.

James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Quarter Ltd, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an exciting global brand to the ARC and wish Smoothie Factory every success with their new flagship store. Smoothie Factory joins an eclectic mix of eateries, cafes and convenience retail already thriving in Titanic Quarter and enhances the food and drinks offering to our growing number of visitors, residents, workers and students.”

Andrew McQueen, managing director of Smoothie Factory - UK and Ireland, said: “We are so excited to open our flagship store here in Belfast and look forward to working closely with local suppliers to establish our brand in the UK and Ireland. Titanic Quarter is the perfect location with the thousands of people who live, work, visit and stay every day here, and we can’t wait to start welcoming guests through our doors this summer.”