Snack specialist Kestral Foods backs next generation of NI Olympians

By Sam Butler
Published 28th Aug 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 12:09 BST
Bronagh Clarke is marketing director of Kestrel Foods, CraigavonBronagh Clarke is marketing director of Kestrel Foods, Craigavon
Bronagh Clarke is marketing director of Kestrel Foods, Craigavon
Potential future NI Olympians for Los Angeles 2028 can now seek support from a local food company that’s’ keen to play a part in carrying forward the outstanding achievements of our swimmers, gymnasts and rowers at Paris 24.

Protein granola and snacks brand ACTI-SNACK, which is produced by Kestrel Foods in Craigavon, has launched its sports sponsorship programme for 2024-2025 in a commitment to build on the legacy of the Paris Games.

The supportive programme funds local athletes to pursue their sporting passions with £1,000 (€1,200) in cash and £250 (€300) worth of sports kit, snacks and granola.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Partner athletes in the past have included Olympian swimmer Conor Ferguson, triathlete Eimear Mullan, modern pentathlete Suzie Cave, and mountaineer Paul Swail.

Craigavon snack specialist Kestrel Foods is backing five budding OlympiansCraigavon snack specialist Kestrel Foods is backing five budding Olympians
Craigavon snack specialist Kestrel Foods is backing five budding Olympians

Bronagh Clarke, marketing director of Kestrel, says: “At ACTI-SNACK we are passionate about fuelling people well to perform well with our granola and snacks.

“We are inspired by the dedication of athletes but understand the cost of training can often be a barrier to progress in their disciplines. We want to give local athletes the opportunity to pursue their dreams and goals further through sponsorship funding,” adds Bronagh.

Kestrel has been supportive of local swimming over many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five athletes across the island of Ireland will be chosen to become an ACTI-SNACK ALLSTAR, and receive a sponsorship package for the year ahead.

“We are looking to assist people from all athletic disciplines including track and field, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and ball sports,” explains Bronagh.

A family business owned and run by Michael Hall, Kestrel developed the protein-rich ACTI-SNACK range of snacks that weren’t loaded with artificial sweeteners or pseudo health credentials.

“Our range of trail mixes, for instance, all pack a punch of protein, to build lean muscle mass. As well as magnesium, potassium and iron to fight muscle fatigue… so you get the right nutrients to push yourself further, faster,” she adds.

Interested sports people can get the ball rolling by sending an email to [email protected] with personal and supporting details about their sporting requirements.

Related topics:Paris

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.