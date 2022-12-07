The Lucky Duck Chinese takeaway inside Southside Social

Southside Social is located on Botanic Avenue and within it is the Lucky Duck Chinese restaurant with the options to sit-in or takeaway.

The new establishment is the result of a £300,000 investment by Belfast hospitality company The Ringland Group, whose MD Peter Ringland said: “Myself and my younger brother Ben started the company 10 years ago and have been expanding ever since. We now employ about 100 people, 10 of which have been hired for the new concept.

“We believe that good craic is a necessity in life and so we are passionate about getting our customers to the good times as quickly and easily as possible. Customers increasingly expect their nights out to be an experience and we are here to deliver that.”

Inside Southside Social

Thomas Camblin, Ringland Group development manager, said: “We figured that it's difficult to imagine a more iconic Friday night in Northern Ireland than a Chinese takeaway and a cold beer. So we thought, ‘why not put a Chinese Restaurant inside a bar?’ The concept has caused a social media storm and customers seem to be loving the fact that we are open until 3am – the perfect spot to party all evening.”

The interior design was led by architect John Busteed and the fit-out was completed by Carter's Workshop. The bar has capacity for 140 customers who can order Chinese food from the takeaway which is situated at the back of the bar.

Find Southside Social on Instagram @southside.social and Lucky Duck @luckyduckchinese