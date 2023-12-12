​Three Northern Ireland craft producers of alcoholic spirits are now at the forefront of initiatives demonstrating environmental responsibility.

The small producers of spirits – Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen, Giant’s Basalt Rock Distillery in Bushmills and Two Stacks, a bonding and bottling operation in Newry – are focusing resources on sustainability and providing inspirational leadership in what has become Northern Ireland’s most dynamic sector and an increasingly significant exporter.

Whiskey, gin, vodka and poitin are now shipped to customers in 30 global markets.

Regular customers include major international distributors, hotels, bars and restaurants such as Core by Clare Smyth in London, number four in the world.

The growing focus on sustainability comes as consumers and retailers in most global markets are backing producers showing concern about the environment and carbon footprint.

One of a handful of companies here to achieve B Corp accreditation for its

investment in sustainability, for example, is Boatyard, a distillery on Lough Erne founded by Joe McGirr, an industry pioneer. B Corp recognises a series of leading-edge initiatives Joe has taken to preserve the environment especially around the distillery’s picturesque Lough Erne base.

The distillery, a producer of a multi-award-winning double distilled gin as well as vodka and soon a single malt whiskey, was recently named Sustainable Company of the Year.

Boatyard has become one of the island’s most successful and a bartender favourite in London and further afield including, most recently, Seoul in South Korea. After a rigorous 14 -month validation process, the distillery earned B Corporation certification, making it the first distillery on the island to achieve this important rating.

“The certification signals a huge milestone our ethical, sustainable, and

environmentally conscious mission,” says Joe. “B Corp certification rewards the achievement of the highest levels of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability,” he adds.

The certification also encapsulates a range of sustainability initiatives at the distillery.

It has eliminated single-use glass bottles in visitor centre and created a bottle refill programme allowing customers to take their own bottle back to the distillery for refilling. More recently, it has launched a refill pouch bars and restaurants which uses 84 percent less packaging than a conventional bottle.

Two Stacks Irish Whiskey has just revealed a new bottle design featuring up to 70% recycled glass, as part of the brand’s market-led commitment to innovation, quality and environmental sustainability.

The new design, according to Shane McCarthy, one of the three founders of Two Stacks, features an embossed bottle design with natural cork stoppers.

The creation of the new bottles took two years of research and development process, with the objective of reducing the company’s carbon footprint. The design will be implemented throughout Two Stacks’ entire portfolio, debuting as part of the next chapter in the Polaris collection – a 7-year-old Pot Still – launching soon.

Shane explains: “We’re dedicated to setting new standards of excellence in Irish whiskey, and championing sustainability and accessibility in all that we do.

“We’ve seen other brands prioritising expensive ultra-clarity glass in their bottling when it has no effect on the quality of the spirit inside, and the reality is that this premium is passed on to customers to pay.

“We’re incredibly proud of our new embossed bottle design, made from recycled glass and natural branded cork. It’s important to us that our packaging reflects our core values and ethos, driving our sustainability strategy forward and helping shape the whiskey industry of tomorrow.

“We’re also introducing a reusable bottle bag with this release, to encourage people to reduce waste and over packaging, but still provide a premium gift bag, perfect for carrying your whiskey bottles or cans.”

Giant’s Basalt Distillery has also launched sustainable eco-refills, marking a significant milestone in an ongoing commitment to sustainability. Made to pair with the gin’s hexagonal and iconic glass bottle inspired by the Giant’s Causeway, the stylish aluminium bottles are designed to be delivered straight to the doorstep and used for refilling a glass gin bottle at home.

“We are passionate about preserving the unspoilt nature of our homeland, including the Giant’s Causeway on our doorstep, while also celebrating its magnificence. The introduction of our eco-refills was a conscious decision to make our luxury gin less impactful on nature by reducing waste generation and carbon output,” says joint founder James Richardson.

