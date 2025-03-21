Star role for local food from celebrity chef in Londonderry’s new gourmet menu
The luxury complex outside the historic city at Ebrington Square has just launched a lavish eight-course Eclectic Tasting Menu featuring the very best ingredients from the region and other parts of Northern Ireland with exceptional culinary skills and knowledge from chefs Noel McMeel, a consultant dubbed ‘The King of Irish Cuisine’ by Forbes magazine in the US, and Leigh Thurston, the hotel’s exceptional head chef.
A passionate advocate for Northern Irish cuisine, Leigh believes the region’s exceptional produce is second to none.
He explains: "We have some of the world’s best suppliers on our doorsteps. It’s not just about the food, but the story behind it—the people who grow and create it with such skill and passion."
This connection to local producers has been essential to The Ebrington’s farm-to-table ethos, fostering strong, lasting partnerships that ensure both quality and consistency.
The gourmet tasting menu features Foyle Flat Oysters with pickled cucumber, Donegal Smoked Mackerel, Coyagh Farm Consomme with Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Irish Plaice with Kilkeel scallop mousse; Dart Mountain Blue Cheese; and Wild Atlantic Whiskey Parfait with spiced rum and oat granola.
Leigh brings a wealth of international experience to his role, having honed his skills in diverse culinary landscapes across the Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, Greece, and France.
His classical French training serves as the foundation for his culinary style, blending precision with creativity.
Under Leigh's leadership, The Ebrington has earned a reputation for sophisticated yet approachable cuisine.
The Oak Room Restaurant, known for its elegant design and stunning city views, has become a beloved spot for both hotel guests and local foodies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.