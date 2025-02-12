Customers can return the product for a full refund

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A batch of McGees Steak Burgers are being recalled from Asda stores in Northern Ireland

The products include soya, sulphites and wheat

The label has not included the above ingredients - which poses a health risk

A food recall has been issued in Northern Ireland over allergen concerns.

Burger brand McGees is recalling a batch of steak burgers from Asda stores, as the product contains soya, sulphites, wheat (gluten), which are not declared on the label.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the information of the ingredients is not printed on the label, this poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy, sensitivity or intolerance to soya, sulphur dioxide, wheat or gluten, the Food Standards Agency said on Tuesday (February 11).

Food product recalled from Asda stores in Northern Ireland over allergen concerns | Richard O'Donoghue - stock.adobe.com

The products are a particular risk for those with Coeliac disease. According to the NHS website, the condition causes your immune system to attack your tissues when you consume gluten. The disease can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating.

The particular batch of McGees Steak Burgers which is being recalled is sold only in Asda stores in Northern Ireland.

The pack being recalled is 420g in size, with batch codes of either 040225 and 060255 and use by dates of February 14 and February 16, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores that sell McGees Steak Burgers, which will give information on why the product is being recalled and what to do if they have bought the product.

The Food Standards Agency has advised consumers to not eat the product if they have an allergy, intolerance or sensitivity to soya, sulphur dioxide, wheat or gluten. It has also advised that the product is returned to the store where it was purchased, to be eligible for a full refund.