Stix & Stones raises the ‘steaks’ with the launch of specialist butchery

Belfast restaurant, Stix & Stones, has raised the ‘steaks’ with an authentic farm to fork commitment to consumers with the opening of its very own specialist butchery in Belfast.

The all-new purpose-built Stix & Stones Butchery, located on Wellington Place, will open its doors on Saturday, June 11 with the creation of four new full-time jobs.

The move by the Belfast restaurant is focused on offering consumers an authentic, sustainable, and fully traceable ‘raised to ready’ range of expertly butchered dry-aged beef. Stix & Stones Butchery includes a purpose-built dry-aging facility and will employ two highly experienced master butchers, an apprentice butcher and customer service assistant.

Pictured launching the Stix & Stones Butchery is Paul Wilson, master butcher of Stix & Stones Butchery and Kerry Roper, head chef and development chef of Stix & Stones Restaurant

The new state-of-the-art butchery will stock the finest cuts of beefe reared by an award-winning Co. Down pedigree rare breed beef farmer.

It will also supply its range of finest dry-aged beef to a number of local businesses, including its Stix & Stones’ restaurant in the Dunmurray based Balmoral Hotel and Millies Gastro Pub.

Kerry Roper, head chef and development chef of Stix & Stones Restaurant, said: “Since we opened the doors to our Belfast City Centre restaurant in 2014, we have always focused on providing our customers with fully matured, expertly butchered meat that tastes the way it should, time after time.

“The launch of the Stix & Stones Butchery is a major statement of intent as it provides us with full control and traceability of our dry-aged beef in terms of its origin, identity and freedom from disease, growth hormones and harmful bacteria.

“The Butchery allows us to provide an authentic farm to fork commitment to customers that ensures the quality of beef we serve in our restaurants is unparalleled and allows our customers to take home that great depth of taste, flavour and quality when cooking our expertly dry-aged﻿ steaks.

“We are working closely with a locally based pedigree farmer who is internationally renowned for his world class methods for growing his rare breeds slowly and naturally to produce the highest quality, best tasting and consistently tender cuts of beef.

“Our purpose-built dry-aging facility will also allow us to expertly age the pedigree beef for anywhere between several weeks to several months before being trimmed and cut into the finest, premium quality steaks by our master butchers.

“The opening of the Butchery will also contribute to boosting the local economy by building on our ethos of supporting local suppliers of fresh quality food and ingredients, and the creation of four new full-time roles in the Stix & Stones Butchery.

“This unique and innovative approach, the first of its kind in Belfast, will also drastically reduce the environmental impact of how we source our beef with the farmer less than 20 miles away from our Belfast restaurants and butcher shop.”