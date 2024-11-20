The new Stuffing Company look on packs from TS Foods, Castlewellan, Co Down

​Finding quality stuffing for the traditional turkey dinner this Christmas should be easier than ever before here!

Family-owned and operated TS Foods, Ireland’s award-winning specialist in a wide range of stuffing and other foods has just launched a new brand for shoppers in supermarkets and other grocers here, The Stuffing Company.

This refreshed brand identity has been developed to enhance visibility by TS Foods of its taste award-winning stuffing products on shelf, and to attract new customers to the iconic range that has been a family favourite for over 40 years.

Based in Castlewellan, Co Down, TS Foods is Northern Ireland’s market leading stuffing producer, and has long been known also for producing high-quality chilled breadcrumb products.

Joanne Molloy, managing director of TS Foods in Castlewellan

Joanne Molloy, managing director of TS Foods, explains: "We are incredibly excited to introduce The Stuffing Company to our loyal consumers and new shoppers alike. We’ve been making stuffing for over four decades, and this new brand will help us better connect with today’s consumers, whilst staying true to the quality, taste and tradition that we are known for.

“As the market-leader since 1978, we feel that we can now confidently call ourselves The Stuffing Company a name which we hope will help us continue to grow our stuffing brand both here, whilst providing a robust platform to launch into other regions around Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

“Using consumer insights and shopper data, we have worked with a top design agency to ensure that the new look still has echoes of the visual cues of our incumbent packing, whilst ensuring that going forward our products will be more easily differentiated, and that the core propositions like fast cooking time and freeze-ability are brought to the fore.”

Shoppers across Northern Ireland can find it in the chilled aisles at all leading retailers.

TS Foods is also known for its TS Foods Chicken and Tony’s Chippy brands and employs around 100 people from around the Mournes.